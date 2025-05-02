Illegal firearms manufactured in Chase linked to criminal activity in Kamloops

'We have seen in our community the acquirement of firearms being used in public offences'

Items used in the illegal manufacturing of firearms were on display as police provided further details around the recent execution of a warrant in Chase.

“Explosives, guns, body armour, and equipment for illegally manufacturing firearms were seized during the investigation led by the Kamloops RCMP Detachment’s Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU),” said RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley during a May 1 press conference.

Pelley was standing behind two tables of items seized during an April 22 search warrant execution in Chase. Among the items were airsoft guns, drill presses, metal lathes and 3-D printing technology.

“It’s important to note that our investigators are still processing exhibits and this is a sample of what was seized during this one particular investigation," noted Pelley.

Police said that the guns being manufactured and trafficked were untraceable firearms, some 3D printed, others with serial numbers removed, and some using lower receivers from pellet guns.

Pelley commended the TEU which has for working continuously to reinforce the detachment’s zero‑tolerance stance on firearms‑related offences.

“The continued pressure our TEU has put on those involved in the drug trafficking conflict is a testament to the 24-7 work of our officers to remove and disrupt illegal activities from spilling into the public realm, where it puts bystanders and innocent people at higher risk,” said Pelley referencing a drug conflict involving public violence which began last year. Pelley noted the firearms manufacturing/trafficking investigation had a direct connection to Kamloops.

“We have seen in our community the acquirement of firearms being used in public offences," said Pelley. "Firearms entering communities is a concern. Targeting those who manufacture, distribute, and use them, including those involved in drug trafficking, remains a detachment priority and we look forward to more results in the future."

The TEU investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of firearms is ongoing with charge recommendations anticipated, said the RCMP.