RCMP in Nanaimo receive false report of body inside rolled-up carpet

Investigation revealed source of complaint to be unreliable

Numerous Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to what turned out to be a false report of a body inside a rolled-up carpet.

According to an police press release, on July 19, at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who was seen walking along Pine Street and carrying a rolled-up carpet "with bloody feet sticking out of it."

Mounties wasted no time locating the man with carpet, but their investigation didn't turn up any evidence to suggest anything had been rolled up inside the floor covering. Officers followed up with the person who had made the complaint, who was found to be extremely intoxicated.

"When officers asked some follow-up questions, they received nonsensical ramblings," the release noted. "File concluded. On to the next one."

The release described the case as a "strange occurrence."