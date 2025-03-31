 Skip to content
RCMP investigate hidden camera in pool changing room in Nanaimo

RCMP ask for tips after hidden camera found at Nanaimo Aquatic Centre earlier this month
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. (Black Press Media file photo)

A camera was installed in the changing room at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre, and police are asking for the public's help to try to find a person of interest in the case.

Police issued a press release Monday, March 31, to try to revitalize an investigation into an incident from early in the month. On March 3, staff at the pool notified police that a camera had been found installed in a changing room door, and two men were seen on the video. One of the men has been identified but the other hasn't.

RCMP say the images were captured Jan. 18 and say that there were no images of children on the video. 

"Investigators are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the second adult man as they believe he has information that may further this investigation," said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person of interest in the case is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

