IHIT called to Popkum car fire, homicide suspected

IHIT deployed to scene

Investigators suspect a homicide at the scene of a car fire in Popkum near Chilliwack on Sunday (July 27).

Investigators suspect a homicide at the scene of a car fire in Popkum near Chilliwack on Sunday (July 27).

The Agassiz RCMP is investigating a homicide on the scene of a vehicle fire in Popkum on Sunday (July 27).

On Sunday, at about 11:35 p.m., the Agassiz RCMP and Popkum Fire Department were called to the 52000 block of Cheam Road in Popkum. One person was located deceased and criminality is suspected.

The area surrounding the scene has been cordoned off and will remain so during the investigation The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed.

The Agassiz and Chilliwack RCMP are actively working to gather evidence and further the investigation and additional details will not be released at this time.

Anyone who may have dash camera footage from the areas of Cheam or Bridal Falls roads between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 27, is encouraged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.