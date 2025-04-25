RCMP investigate man dressed as clown who approached student in Courtenay

Officers attended the area immediately, conducting neighbourhood inquiries and canvassing for witnesses or surveillance footage

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly approached a student while dressed as a clown in Courtenay on April 24, 2025.

The Comox Valley RCMP received a report that at approximately 2:35 p.m., a student was walking home from school along 16 Street, between Grieve Avenue and McPhee Avenue, when she was approached by a man offering her a ride and candy.

The man was described as tall, with shaggy brown hair that hung around his face — possibly with bright green streaks near the top or centre.

He had blue eyes, a slight belly, and was wearing black shoes, brightly coloured clothing, a black clown nose, and had his face painted with light white makeup.

“This person would have likely stood out in any setting,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “Even if you saw someone matching this description outside of the immediate area where the incident occurred — before or after — it could still be relevant to our investigation. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any information, including his identity or surveillance footage.”

Officers attended the area immediately, conducting neighbourhood inquiries and canvassing for witnesses or surveillance footage.

“This is a good reminder to have age-appropriate conversations with the children in your care about personal safety and being cautious around strangers,” added Const. Terragni. “Conversations like these don’t have to be scary—they’re about empowering kids to trust their instincts and know what to do.”

Anyone with information, surveillance video, cellphone footage, or dashcam recordings is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2025-5463. To remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).