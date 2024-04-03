RCMP investigate reported assault, exposure near Parksville beach playground

Police investigators seek witnesses to April 2 Rathrevor incident

Oceanside RCMP want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a reported assault that occurred near the playground at Rathtrevor Beach in Parksville on April 2.

Police said that at approximately 7 a.m., an unknown man ran past a woman, slapped her on the buttock then pulled down his own pants and exposed his own bare buttocks. He then continued running and disappeared along the forested trails.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his early 30s, approximately five-foot-10 with a medium build and big, bushy, dark beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie, grey sweat pants and dark shoes.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anyone matching this description is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and ask to speak to investigators, quoting file No. 2024-2829.

— NEWS Staff