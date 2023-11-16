RCMP investigate suspicious fire at Freemason Lodge in Mill Bay

Mill Bay lodge fire spread from first floor into attic

A suspicious fire at the Freemason Lodge No. 107 in Mill Bay has prompted an RCMP investigation.

RCMP report no injuries but they, along with fire investigators, have discovered evidence that raised suspicions as to the nature of the fire.

Mill Bay Fire Rescue responded to the lodge on Lashburn Road at 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 12.

“First trucks arrived on scene within nine minutes of the page and initiated fire knock down of an interior fire located in the alpha/delta corner first floor,” said the fire department via social media. “Quickly after the initial fire was knocked down it was discovered that due to the type of building construction, the fire had extended from the first floor through the wall stud space and up into the attic.”

Shawnigan Lake Fire Department was called out for mutual aid. Crews had cleaned up and were back in service by 7 a.m.