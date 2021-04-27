RCMP investigates vandalized Island Health vaccination clinic signs on Salt Spring

‘Whether this mischief was meant to be a nuisance, a political statement or otherwise is irrelevant’

An Island Health sign on Salt Spring Island was vandalized last weekend. (Courtesy BC RCMP)

The Salt Spring Island RCMP is investigating after several Island Health signs were vandalized last weekend.

Officers were called after several VIHA signs, in place for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jackson Avenue in Ganges, were spray-painted with a variety of messages.

“Whether this mischief was meant to be a nuisance, a political statement, or otherwise is irrelevant,” said Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander Clive Seabrook. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and this mischief is 100 per cent unnecessary. I’m proud to stand alongside the health care professionals who are working very hard here for the residents on Salt Spring.”

Officers are following up on several leads but ask anyone with information to call the Salt Spring detachment at 250-537-5555.

Salt Spring Island

