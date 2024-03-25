RCMP investigating after Island hockey slash sends player to hospital

RCMP investigating after player hit opponent with stick multiple times from behind during U15 game

Comox Valley RCMP is currently investigating an incident at a minor hockey game last Friday (March 15) in Courtenay that sent one player to hospital.

According to reports, the incident happened during a U15 game when a Comox Valley player severely slashed another player from Nanaimo multiple times. The 14-year-old player was sent to hospital with reports of a concussion.

In a video from the game, the Valley player quickly catches up to the Nanaimo player near mid-ice and swings his stick multiple times, hitting the Nanaimo player from behind.

The Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association, which hosted the tournament, declined to comment.

Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP confirmed with the Record they are indeed investigating the incident but could not comment any further.

