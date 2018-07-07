RCMP investigating after speedboat of late Nanaimo philanthropist stolen

A Novurania inflatable speedboat owned by the family of late Nanaimo philanthropist Tom Harris was stolen from the Pipers Lagoon area Thursday. (News Bulletin file)

A speedboat once belonging to late Nanaimo philanthropist Tom Harris was stolen from the north Nanaimo area Thursday.

According to Tony Harris, Tom’s son, the white, 22-foot Novurania inflatable speedboat was taken at about 8:27 a.m. Thursday from his brother’s house, near Pipers Lagoon Park. There is surveillance footage.

“It was on a trailer and a silver Dodge Ram pickup, probably a 2007, backed into the driveway and hooked up to the boat and drove away,” said Harris. “It was in broad daylight … and the boat left and since then, we’ve worked closely with the RCMP and other groups and interested parties in the public to try and put together what’s going on here.”

Harris said the boat is bright white, with grey-blue accents. It has a centre console and it has a raised rear seat with a radar arch made out of stainless steel, with white searchlights on the top. It also has twin 115 Yamaha outboard motors that are grey, on the back of the boat. There are few like it, Harris said.

Harris posted an image and surveillance video on social media and has received huge response, including a tip from a tourism company operator in Port McNeill, B.C. and Harris thinks the suspect could be headed up Island.

“It was fairly brazen and obviously really disappointing for us,” said Harris. “It’s a special boat. We’ve had it for many years, it belonged to our father. It’s a boat we’ve used for all the bathtub race escorts … I’ve used it for other charity events and we’ve always enjoyed the boat.”

Sgt. Jon Stuart, of Nanaimo RCMP, said the theft is being investigated.

“We do have a report, we are looking into it, we are actively investigating it,” Stuart said. He also said that information about the incident has been forwarded to other detachments across the Island.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To leave an anonymous tip, contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.



