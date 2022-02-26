Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

READ MORE: Illness outbreak hits Lake Country retirement home

READ MORE: Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaRCMPUBCO Heat

Previous story
RCMP issue warning after youth groped in North Vancouver park
Next story
Budget simulation tool helps Saanich residents get familiar with district spending and planning

Just Posted

Rachael Sansom of Grayland Consulting speaks with a group of around 30 residents Saturday about a proposed rezoning of 350 Lone Oak Place in Langford. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Residents share concerns with developer on proposed Langford rezoning

Joynson said his opponents in the heavyweight class are consistently bigger than him, meaning he prides himself on his cardio. He added while his opponents may train at bigger gyms with world-class trainers, the trainers can’t help them when they’re in the ring. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Saanich MMA fighter hopes to go from bartender to world champion

Salish Sea by Chris Paul, installed at Spewhung/Turkey Head in Oak Bay, was the first ArtsAlive sculpture the district purchased. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay seeks 6 sculptures for latest ArtsAlive community showcase

The District of Saanich developed an educational tool to help residents understand how their taxes are allocated. (Black Press Media file photo)
Budget simulation tool helps Saanich residents get familiar with district spending and planning