RCMP investigating bloody incident downtown Duncan

RCMP appeared to be investigating a serious crime on Jubilee Street near the intersection with Kenneth Street on the morning of July 16. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) RCMP appeared to be investigating a serious crime on Jubilee Street near the intersection with Kenneth Street on the morning of July 16. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) RCMP appeared to be investigating a serious crime on Jubilee Street near the intersection with Kenneth Street on the morning of July 16. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There is no ongoing or elevated threat to the public, Dawn Roberts, Director in charge of BC RCMP Communications, confirmed Saturday morning after people arriving downtown Duncan for the Saturday market arrived downtown to see a significant RCMP presence in the area and an area at the corner of Kenneth and Jubilee streets cordoned off.

Investigators were on scene following an overnight incident in the area. An area was taped off and blood was visible on the ground, along with a sweatshirt and medical mask. Crime scene tape was also visible between the IDA pharmacy and a medical building on Kenneth Street.

“It looks like someone got stabbed or shot or something,” one witness told the Citizen. “There’s also tape in the alley in between the pharmacy and the Coleman Clinic.”

Evidence markers have been placed outside the Service Canada centre, next door to the Cowichan Valley Citizen offices but officers haven’t confirmed exactly what they are investigating. The trail of evidence markers extends from Service Canada to a parking lot at the corner of Kenneth and Government streets.

The apartments above the cordoned off section are still accessible as is the Citizen office.

“I have nothing to indicate that there’s an additional or greater threat to the public,” Roberts said. “We do have a significant area of Kenneth and Jubilee [blocked off] and we understand its Farmers Market day, to allow us to gather evidence and we recognise that that may be an inconvenience to the public but we are trying to move as efficiently as possible in order to do what we need to do at the scene.”

Roberts said an update is forthcoming within the next couple of hours.

cowichan valleyRCMP