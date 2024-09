The pride car decal was peeled off and burned

Listen to this article

Someone in Kelowna felt the need to deface a symbol of Pride.

Christine Di Pieta posted to Facebook the afternoon of Sept. 15, an image of a crumpled and burned Pride flag car decal.

Di Pieta wrote that the decal had been pulled from her car, set on fire and left in her driveway in the Glenmore community.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed they are investigating the matter.

Black Press Media has reached out to Di Pieta for comment.