West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a man staring at and startling women on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a man staring at and startling women on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

RCMP investigating complaint man staring at woman on Langford trail

Two women had man staring, jumping out of bush at them

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a woman described an incident in which a man approached and stared at her for several minutes while she was walking along a trail in Langford.

The woman told police that at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31 she was walking along a section of the Galloping Goose trail just before Victor Chen Memorial when a man came up and stared at her several minutes. He said nothing, but the woman found it strange. Walking further along the trail, the woman came across another woman who said the same man had emerged out of the bush minutes earlier and startled her.

RELATED: Victoria police searching for wanted man

The complainant told police this was the second time the same man had approached her on the trail. The first time was on Jan. 27 when he also approached and stared at her.

The man is described as a Caucasian man between 50 and 60 years old, standing approximately 5’10” with a slim build. He has shaggy grey-brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark blue wind breaker style jacket, blue jeans, a tan coloured baseball hat, dark coloured shoes and a black backpack.

“There is nothing criminal that has taken place here, however police are looking to identify and speak to this individual as his behaviour comes across as suspicious and concerning,” Const. Nancy Saggar said.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

RELATED: Saanich police investigating sexual assault in Glanford Park

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital
Next story
Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

Just Posted

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Quadra Elementary and SJ Willis Alternative School were in lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police responded to a report of a man holding a firearm nearby. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: Hold and secure lifted at Victoria schools following firearm call

Man was spotted with firearm near SJ Willis Feb. 2

Crews installed 1.2 kilometres of rumble stripping on Prospect Lake Road between Burnside and Munn roads on Aug. 5, 2020. (Photo via the District of Saanich)
Driver veers off embankment along rural Saanich road

Safety upgrades were already underway on Prospect Lake Road

West Shore RCMP are investigating a report of a man staring at and startling women on the Galloping Goose trail in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
RCMP investigating complaint man staring at woman on Langford trail

Two women had man staring, jumping out of bush at them

Rendering of the proposed residential complex for Cecelia Road in Victoria. The project would provide 88 units of below market rental housing and a 59-space daycare and after-school program in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Excitement builds for family housing project in Victoria’s Burnside Gorge

Project offers subsidized rental homes, 59 child care spaces, moves closer to public hearing

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Cpl. Rob Gardner survived a collision with a moose Sunday, Jan. 31 in Northern B.C. (Hudson Hope RCMP)
‘I’m super lucky’: B.C. Mountie survives crash into moose

Cpl. Rob Gardner says the moose ‘got up and walked away’ following the collision

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

Because of COVID-19, work and travel restrictions, revenue has been down 95 per cent

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling Chemainus puppy’s problems put in the past

Dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay,’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

Most Read