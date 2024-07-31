Woman's body found in plastic cart at Vernon park; RCMP investigating

Polson Park taped off near tennis courts and parking lot

RCMP have taped off Polson Park Monday, July 29 as an investigation is underway.

1 / 1 RCMP have taped off Polson Park Monday, July 29 as an investigation is underway. Advertisement

UPDATE July 30:

The body of a 40-year-old woman was found in a cart in Polson Park.

The person was discovered in a large grey plastic cart with wheels in the parking lot near the tennis courts.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is investigating.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year old Christina (Tina) Louise MacKenzie, a resident of Vernon, said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. Our sincerest condolences go out to Christina’s family and friends. Although a full determination surrounding any criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances of her death are considered suspicious in nature at this time.

Police are releasing the identity of the victim and a stock photo of the cart and are asking for the public's help with advancing the investigation.

Investigators are interested in speaking to anyone who has information as to the whereabouts or activity of Mackenzie from July 27 to 29 as well as anyone who observed the movement of the large cart in the areas surrounding Polson Park – 25th Avenue/32nd Street/34th Street – prior to 10:30 a.m. on July 29.

Residents, businesses, and motorists in the area are asked to review any security or dash cam footage to see if they captured any activity related to this investigation.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-12707

ORIGINAL July 29:

A body was found in Polson Park Monday, July 29.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have an area taped off near the tennis courts and parking lot as an investigation is underway.

"There is nothing to indicate any risk to the public and no additional information is available at this time," said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer.