Police have evacuated courthouse, closed off part of downtown

Part of downtown Prince George is closed off Tuesday morning (July 30) as RCMP investigate a potential bomb threat against the courthouse.

Police issued a statement just past 10 a.m. saying the courthouse has been evacuated. All four roads surrounding it, including Third Avenue, Second Avenue, George Street and Queensway are blocked off.

RCMP say the investigation is considered high risk and they will provide further updates when possible.

More to come.