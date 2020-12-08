RCMP looking for witnesses to road rage incident near Chemainus

Police are looking for witnesses to a road rage incident on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chemainus in late November where a driver had his window shattered.

According to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, they received a call around 4:30 p.m. that day from a driver who had been travelling north in the left lane on the highway when a truck started tailgating him and flashing high beams. When both vehicles came to a stop at Henry Road, the second driver got out of the truck and hit the window of the caller’s vehicle, shattering it. The truck went on to turn left onto Smiley Road after the light turned green.

The caller received minor injuries from the broken glass.

No licence plate was provided by the caller, and police are hoping the public can help identify the driver of the truck. The truck is described as a white Ford F-150 with a caved-in front bumper. It had an unknown logo on the side and may have been a crew cab. The driver was described as a thin Caucasian man with patchy facial hair.

Anyone with information that may help identify the truck or driver should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Police shared advice for other drivers who are involved in similar incidents.

“If you are involved in a road rage incident, don’t respond with anger or aggression to the other driver,” Const. Carlie McCann advised. “Stay in a public area and do not confront other people involved. Ask a passenger or use voice command to call 911 if you are threatened or if you are concerned for your safety.”

