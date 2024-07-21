RCMP investigating sex assault after B.C. woman wakes to stranger groping her

Suspect is a South Asian man in his early 20s, 5"7- 5"10, with an average build and a long black beard

Police in Surrey are advising the public of a "stranger sexual assault" that occurred inside a residence in the Bear Creek area early Saturday.

Surrey Mounties responded to a call at 3:15 a.m. Saturday (July 20) of a sexual assault in the 14100-block of 91 Ave.

"The victim reported that she was woken up by a man groping her in her residence," said Corp. Sarbjit Sangha in a news release Saturday. "The victim screamed for help, and the suspect fled."

Police and the LMD Integrated Police Dog Service Unit conducted the initial investigation and patrols for the suspect. The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken over and continues with CCTV canvassing in the area, and the Surrey RCMP Victim Services are supporting the victim.

Sangha could not comment on how the suspect entered the home, as it is part of the evidence and the ongoing investigation.

Police say the suspect is a South Asian man in his early 20s, five feet seven inches to five feet ten inches tall, with an average build and a long black beard.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or who may have seen something between 11 p.m. on July 19 and 3:30 a.m. on July 20 to contact police at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-106141.