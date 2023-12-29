RCMP investigating shots fired at security patrol in Cowichan

Alleged shots were fired towards a Mosaic security officer on Christmas Eve

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking more information from witnesses as they investigate a report that possibly several people fired shots at a security officer in the Glenora area on Dec. 24.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP received a report of individuals firing shots toward a Mosaic security officer. Mosaic is a large timberlands management company that owns properties in the Cowichan Valley.

Preliminary information indicated there were two black vehicles with large off-road tires parked eight kilometres down Holt Main Road and 1 km up Holt 97 at a T- junction near Waters Road. A security patrol said several shots were fired in their direction as they approached the vehicles. When police attended the area they were unable to locate the described vehicles.

The area was closed to the public the following day for police to continue to investigate. Police said they’ve determined this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. No one was injured.

As the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP continues to investigate this matter they ask any witnesses or people who have more information or video of this incident to come forward and contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.