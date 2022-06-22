(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

RCMP investigating suspicious death at Port Alberni motel

RCMP say there is no threat to the public

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a motel in Port Alberni.

On June 18 at 6:19 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a 31-year-old man that had received significant injuries in a motel room in the 3700 block of Redford Street in Port Alberni. The man later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP said the death is being treated as suspicious.

“There is no threat to the public, and investigators are working around the clock to determine the events surrounding this death,” said Johns.

RCMP are working with the BC Coroner’s Office on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
Homicide suspect and victim named as Nanaimo RCMP investigate case
Next story
UPDATE: CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens after bomb scare

Just Posted

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

A CRD master plan proposed to secure the future of water in the region is pegged at $2 billion. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Capital Region waterworks plan could top $2 billion

A crash slowed traffic on Vernon Avenue in Saanich Wednesday afternoon. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Crash slows traffic on Vernon Avenue near Saanich police, fire stations

CFB Esquimalt’s base hospital has reopened after having been evacuated due to a suspicious package earlier Wednesday morning. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: CFB Esquimalt hospital reopens after bomb scare