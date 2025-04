Black marker was used to write on the office windows, says RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP are investigating vandalism that took place at Conservative Party candidate Aaron Gunn's campaign office in Campbell River on Friday night.

Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP told the Mirror that black marker was used to write on the office windows. No new reports of sign damage were over the weekend.

More to come ...