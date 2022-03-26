The RCMP released photos of Liam Ballamy, Myra Ballamy, Dawn Ballamy, Jason Dalrymple and their olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. (BC RCMP photos)

The RCMP released photos of Liam Ballamy, Myra Ballamy, Dawn Ballamy, Jason Dalrymple and their olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. (BC RCMP photos)

RCMP issue amber alert for children abducted from Fort St. John

Four-year-old Liam Bellamy and 10-month-old Myra Bellamy

Fort St. John RCMP have issued an amber alert for two children they believe were abducted.

Police issued the alert Saturday morning for four-year-old Liam Ballamy and 10-month old Myra Ballamy. Police believe the children are travelling with 23-year-old Dawn Ballamy and 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple. Dalrymple is believed to be the suspect.

Liam is described as four feet tall with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. Myra is about two feet tall with light hair and blue/hazel eyes. Darymple is 5’11, with balding light brown hair. He often wears hats or toques, has a brown/reddish mustache, goatee and blue eyes.

They were last seen at 8919 91st Street in the area of Fort St. John around 11am on Thursday, March 24.

Police believe they could be driving an olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a B.C. license plate HT184A.

If you see them, police say not to approach them. Instead, call 911.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Amber Alert

Previous story
Soundings show low herring numbers in Strait of Georgia

Just Posted

The RCMP released photos of Liam Ballamy, Myra Ballamy, Dawn Ballamy, Jason Dalrymple and their olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. (BC RCMP photos)
RCMP issue amber alert for children abducted from Fort St. John

The City of Victoria’s Arts and Culture sector is vital for attracting tourists, said Mayor Lisa Helps a press release’s justification of their new grant program. Members of the New York dance troupe STOMP are pictured performing at the Atrium on Blanshard Street in 2013. (Don Denton/News staff)
City of Victoria targets Arts and Culture venues with $400,000 grant program

Langford has chosen five city staff members to serve as election officers for the upcoming municipal election in October. the upcoming municipal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Langford names staffers as municipal election officers

Photographer Mikhail Palinchak lends images from his war-torn home country to a Victoria showcase and silent auction to raise funds for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. (Photo by Mikhail Palinchak)
Photos from Ukraine help teens Rise Together for Victoria fundraiser