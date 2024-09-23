 Skip to content
RCMP issue bike helmet reminder after teen struck by vehicle in Nanaimo

13-year-old sustains only minor injuries in incident Sept. 20 in Harewood
Karl Yu
Nanaimo RCMP remind cyclists they must wear helmets. (Black Press Media file photo)

A youth cyclist, not wearing a helmet, avoided major injury after he was struck by a car while riding through a crosswalk in Harewood this morning.

The 13-year-old boy was riding through the intersection at Georgia Avenue and Sixth Street at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, reserve Const. Gary O'Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, told the News Bulletin.

"It appears, from witnesses, that the youth failed to yield and rode through the intersection and was struck by the vehicle," said O'Brien. "The youth was very lucky, as he had no helmet on, sustained minor injuries, [ambulance] was on scene and transported him to hospital. A witness took possession of his bike and contacted his parents."

O'Brien said the driver was upset and co-operated with police and there are no charges pending.

It is a "great reminder" that cyclists should be walking their bikes through a crosswalk, police said. As the fine for cyclists not wearing helmets is nominal ($29), O'Brien said a lot of officers use this "as an engagement tool" as many people are not wearing helmets.

"Many of our front-line officers are issuing tickets to youths for cycling without a helmet and they put a caveat on the ticket that if you take this ticket and show the police officer that you've purchased a new helmet, you won't receive the fine, because $29 is nothing, but helmets are proven to save lives," he said.

Cyclists are not only required to wear a helmet, but have a light and reflector on the back of their bicycles, he said.

The onus is on police as well, he added.

"We have to step up with enforcement and drive the message home that helmets save lives," said O'Brien.

