RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Powell River RCMP are looking for the son of a former MLA on outstanding warrants.

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. Tyabji-Sandana is the son of former MLA Judi Tyabji, who was the youngest ever person elected to the B.C. Legislature in 1991.

Mounties said they have made contact with Tyabji-Sandana’s family in Powell River but that his current whereabouts are unknown and attempts to locate him at previous addresses have been unsuccessful.

This is not Tyabji-Sandana’s first brush with the law; in 2018, he pleaded guilty to attempting to posses acetyl fentanyl, a less potent version of fentanyl.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-485-6255, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

