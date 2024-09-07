RCMP launch tip line for missing Indigenous woman last seen in northern B.C.

Members of the public found her black Dodge Caravan in a rural area outside of Fort Nelson on July 14

RCMP launched a tip line Saturday (Sept. 7) for an Indigenous woman who was last seen in northern B.C. in July.

Karen Tessier was last seen in Fort Nelson on July 9, police said. The B.C. RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has since taken over the investigation.

The tip line is 250-561-8888.

Police have put out two previous releases in hopes of receiving information on Tessier's whereabouts.

Tessier, 57, is described as five-foot-five, 177 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was first reported missing on July 10.

Police said members of the public located her black Dodge Caravan in a rural area outside of Fort Nelson on July 14. At the time, RCMP said investigators "believe that members of the public have information regarding her disappearance and have not yet come forward."