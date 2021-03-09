(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP left with many questions after odd report of stabbing in Parksville

Original caller left area because of outstanding arrest warrants; victim not forthcoming with police

Oceanside RCMP had more questions than answers while investigating a reported stabbing incident on Sunday (March 7) in Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP Operations Support NCO Cpl. Jesse Foreman reported that on March 7 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police received a call from the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS), advising they were attending to a 39-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The person who called BCAS to report the injuries was a 38-year-old woman and friend of the victim.

Foreman said the incident reportedly happened outdoors in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville, but when police attended, the original caller had left the area because she had outstanding arrest warrants and the victim was not forthcoming with the investigators.

READ MORE: Counterfeit cash in Coombs, prowler lurks in Nanoose Bay, pot roast pilfered in Parksville

RCMP officers learned the victim allegedly had a physical altercation with two unknown males and was then stabbed multiple times in the lower back.

Police followed up with the victim in hospital, where he is recovering from the stabbing, but he was still not co-operative with investigators, who do not believe this was a random incident. The exact location (crime scene) was not established due to the lack of detail from the victim and the original caller.

The RCMP wish to speak to the original complainant or anyone who may have witnessed, or has information regarding this stabbing. Anyone with information should call 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death
Next story
Canada to benefit from U.S. rebound, says OECD

Just Posted

Cecilia Dick, cultural tourism supervisor for the Songhees Nation, stands at the top of Beacon Hill Loop in Meeqan, one of 12 significant cultural sites along the new Songhees Indigenous Marine Trail. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Songhees marine trail celebrates living history of Lekwungen people

Provincial funding boosts 12-stop marine tourism program set to open in 2022

West Shore RCMP service dog, Erik, with items seized after three residences in Langford, Colwood and Sooke were raided on Feb. 26, following a two-long long investigation. (Photo: West Shore RCMP)
Two-month investigation leads West Shore RCMP to seize ‘substantial quantities’ of drugs

Officers also seized three loaded guns and found evidence of a drug trafficking

Police confirmed 37-year-old Shane Wilson was the victim in the Metchosin shooting on March 5. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)
Police identify Metchosin shooting victim

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight-year prison sentence for Saanich Peninsula nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges

People are invited to comment on proposed safety improvements to the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) northbound at Keating Cross Road until March 24. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Advocacy group calls for full interchange at Central Saanich’s Keating Cross Road

Grumpy Taxpayer$ of Greater Victoria calls chosen solution ‘half a solution’

Const. Nancy Saggar, who has 11 years in policing, offers advice for other women who may pursue both policing and family. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pregnancy prompts sage advice from RCMP officer for women thinking about policing

West Shore constable with 11 years experience heads off on maternity leave

Police presence in Chemainus in an actual building is limited to South Island Highway Patrol on Chemainus Road. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)
Petition demands broken policing promises to Chemainus be honoured

Former detachment member leads the charge in asking municipality and RCMP to be accountable

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

(File photo)
RCMP left with many questions after odd report of stabbing in Parksville

Original caller left area because of outstanding arrest warrants; victim not forthcoming with police

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read