Carjacker waved knife, ordered cabbie to take him out of B.C.: RCMP

The taxi was later found crashed into a ditch, but the suspect had fled the scene
Black Press Media Staff
25907300_web1_SAA-rcmp-logo-oct
A September 2021 court date is set for a Salmon Arm man charged with possessing child and distributing child pornography. (File photo)

Prince George RCMP is looking to identify a knife-wielding car-jacking suspect who demanded to be driven out of the province. 

Police say the incident happened on Christmas Day, just after 11 p.m. when the passenger in the taxi "brandished a knife at the driver" and then demanded to be driven out of B.C. 

Prince George RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the taxi driver stopped in front of the airport and got out of the vehicle. 

"The suspect then got into the driver's seat and drove away from the airport in the taxi. Thankfully, the driver of the taxi was unharmed in the incident."

The taxi was found crashed into a ditch a short time later, police added, but the suspect was no longer on the scene.

Prince George RCMP say investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses to the incident, or to anyone who may have video footage of the the orange taxi arriving at or leaving the airport. They're asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.

Black Press Media Staff

Read more

UPDATED: Union issues Jan. 6 strike notice for Kootenay ferries
Lost sea lion stuns commuters by waddling along Vancouver Island highway
B.C. blaze turns 4 decades of volunteer whale skeleton restoration to ash
