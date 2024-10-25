 Skip to content
RCMP looking for owner of truck believed to be linked to Penticton 2022 deaths

Newer model Ram pickup truck 'of great interest' to investigation: Police
Logan Lockhart
ch4_ram_220914_215613
Police believe this  newer model grey Ram 2500 pickup truck is associated with the deaths of Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker.RCMP handout

Investigators from the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit are asking for the public's help in identifying a pickup truck believed to be associated with the deaths of two people, whose remains were found near Penticton in 2022.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of Penticton locals Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker, both 30 years old, after they were found dead near the Kickininee Provincial Park pull-out.

RCMP says they believe a newer model grey Ram 2500 pickup truck is associated with the crimes and are asking the public to identify its owner or any individuals associated with it.

"We’re urging anyone who may have seen this truck or has information about it to come forward," said Supt. Sanjay Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit. "This vehicle is of great interest to our investigation, and any detail, no matter how small, could prove invaluable."

The truck was captured on CCTV footage in the area on September 14 and 15, 2022, police said.

RCMP was notified of the incident after the Summerland Fire Department discovered the bodies near the park, located near the Penticton shooting range.

Brown and Barker were last seen alive on Sept. 14, 2022.

Anyone with information about the truck or investigation is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

 

Grease poured down drains create $1M ‘fatberg’ cleanup job in B.C. city
B.C. port labour negotiators heading back to the table with mediator
Climate change tool switching over to monitor extreme cold this winter