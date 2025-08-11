RCMP look for suspected arsonist seen trying to start fire in Cariboo

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025

100 Mile House RCMP are looking for more information on the identity of an attempted arsonist.

Sgt. Brian Lamb said that on Tuesday, Aug. 5, the RCMP received a report of a woman attempting to start a fire in the 4800 block of Highway 97 near 108 Mile Ranch. Lamb said the individual was seen lighting grass on fire and tossing it onto the ground.

"A person who observed this taking place put out the fire prior to it spreading," Lamb said. "The female was last observed walking northbound on the highway."

The suspected arsonist is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair standing at 5'6 tall. She was wearing a green halter top and tan shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.