RCMP looking for dash cam footage in Lake Cowichan homicide investigation

Tavis Cragg of Nanaimo found dead on Sept. 3

RCMP are asking for any dash cam footage people might have in connection with a homicide investigation in Lake Cowichan.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was called in on Sept. 3 after a Nanaimo man, Tavis Cragg, who had been reported missing from Nanaimo that same day, was found dead at a property in the 7900 block of Cowichan Lake Road.

Now, police are asking anyone who travelled between Nitinat, through Youbou and the entrance to the Town of Lake Cowichan (North Shore Road and Youbou Road) between midnight and noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3, who might have video footage to get in touch.

Anyone with possible footage should call the VIIMCU information line at 2500-380-6211.