RCMP looking for info on man found dead in Cowichan Bay waters

Last seen Oct. 21

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment is asking the public for information about a 26-year-old man who was found dead offshore in Cowichan Bay on Oct. 24.

On Oct. 23 the police received a report the man was missing. He was last seen on Oct. 21 and RCMP launched a missing person’s investigation.

On Oct. 24, the RCMP Police Dog Services and members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were deployed to search community locations and shorelines, while the RCMP West Coast Marine Unit was deployed to search waters in Cowichan Bay, with the assistance of the RCMP helicopter and Marine Search and Rescue.

Those joints efforts led to the discovery of the missing person at around 12:30 p.m. that day. His name is not being release by RCMP at this time.

"While the investigation so far hasn’t raised suspicions of criminality, the circumstances surrounding this person’s death are being thoroughly examined, including his actions on the days prior to his death," said RCMP Corp. Alex Bérubé, a spokesperson for the RCMP in British Columbia.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.