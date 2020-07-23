RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

West Shore RCMP are looking to identify a man that smashed Arq Salon, located along Goldstream Avenue in Langford, with his skateboard on May 3. (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are looking to identify a man who allegedly smashed the window of a hair salon with his skateboard.

On May 3 around 12:42 a.m., a bystander witnessed a man taking his skateboard to the window of Arq Salon along Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his early 20’s and around five-foot-seven inches tall. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black hoodie, black pants and black backpack.

If you have information about this incident or know the suspect, call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

