West Shore RCMP are looking to identify a man that smashed Arq Salon, located along Goldstream Avenue in Langford, with his skateboard on May 3. (West Shore RCMP)

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect is Caucasian, five-foot-seven inches tall and in early 20’s

West Shore RCMP are looking to identify a man who allegedly smashed the window of a hair salon with his skateboard.

On May 3 around 12:42 a.m., a bystander witnessed a man taking his skateboard to the window of Arq Salon along Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his early 20’s and around five-foot-seven inches tall. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black hoodie, black pants and black backpack.

If you have information about this incident or know the suspect, call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ‘Clearly not breathing’: Bystanders recount giving CPR to woman who drowned in Matheson Lake

ALSO READ: Two Second World War rifles stolen during break-in at Langford Legion

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Bystander alerted Saanich residents that their house was on fire

Just Posted

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect is Caucasian, five-foot-seven inches tall and in early 20’s

UPDATED: Bystander alerted Saanich residents that their house was on fire

Saanich residents didn’t know house was on fire

Metchosin farmers lose sheep to bear attacks

B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year

VicPD spends two hours de-escalating armed man in crisis

The man reported there were people trying to harm him but officers found him alone

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Proposed B.C. legislation to detain youth who overdose could harm them: doctor

Minister Judy Darcy has said the proposed changes could help ensure the immediate safety of young people

Most Read