RCMP looking for missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, was last seen on Aug. 10

Dallas Macleod, 18, has been missing since Aug. 10. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

Dallas Macleod, 18, was las seen on Aug. 10 by staff at her group home.

According to police, Macleod is Indigenous, but appears Caucasian. She is described as 5-foot-1 (155 cm) and 115 pounds (52 kg) with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting grey hoodie, black tights and red sunglasses.

“Despite police efforts to locate Dallas we have not been successful and are asking for the public’s assistance,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said.

Anyone who does know of her whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP (250-748-5522) or their local detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

