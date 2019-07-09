RCMP are looking for a man involved in a bank robbery in the middle of the day in Sidney on Tuesday. (Photo/Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

Male robbed TD on Beacon Avenue

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a “bold midday” bank robbery in Sidney Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:43 p.m. an unknown male entered the TD Bank on Beacon Avenue and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

The male involved in a Sidney bank robbery is described as a Caucasian male, about 6’2 with a medium to fit build. He was wearing a dark coat with a white pattern down both sleeves, a dark hat, black sunglasses, dark pants and dark shoes. (Photo/Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

After the teller gave him the money, the male left the bank and was last seen on foot, heading northbound on Fifth Street. Sidney North Saanich RCMP responded and called in the General Investigation Section and police dog services, but despite the heavy police response, no suspect was located.

“This was a bold midday robbery in a busy area of our town,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, Sidney North Saanich RCMP Media Relations Officer, “We are hoping that someone saw something which can assist in identifying this male or assist in our investigation.”

The male is described as a Caucasian male, about 6’2 with a medium to fit build. He was wearing a dark coat with a white pattern down both sleeves, a dark hat, black sunglasses, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at (250) 656-3931 or call Greater Victoria Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
