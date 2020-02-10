The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau. Family and friends have lost contact with her and her current whereabouts are unknown. (Photo submitted)

RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Police asking for public’s help to try to locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau

The Nanaimo RCMP hopes the public can help locate a woman with whom family and friends have lost contact.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau’s current whereabouts are unknown. A family member contacted the Nanaimo RCMP on Thursday and expressed concern for Bureau’s safety and well-being.

Investigators have learned that Bureau is believed to be of no fixed address, has no cell phone and has stopped all social media updates and contact with her family.

Bureau is white, 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds. The picture provided was taken in recent weeks.

Anyone with information on Bureau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo man sets every world record in Garfield video game

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo man who alleged racial profiling at restaurant wants end to dispute


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend
Next story
West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP supporters vow to drop off 50,000 signatures at Horgan’s offices

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign to deliver 40,008-signature petition to Horgan’s office at high noon Valentine’s Day, Ivan Scott says

Victoria’s Our Place Society brings back annual beauty day for women in need

Beauty Day is taking place on Valentine’s Day

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority delays upgrades, prioritizes shore power

The GVHA master plan will be delayed for five years

Heavy rains lead to landslide on Harling Point

Oak Bay police also catch sea pirate with stolen motor

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

VIDEO: A look at how Canadian workplaces can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak

Health officials in Canada have repeatedly stressed that the risk to public health remains low

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

RCMP looking for young woman from Nanaimo who has gone missing

Police asking for public’s help to try to locate 20-year-old Kaitlin Bureau

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s high-profile Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Second Canadian plane lands in Wuhan to board evacuees: foreign minister

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Want to #throwitback? Coors Light releases old-school Toronto Raptors beer cans

The Raptors became the first Canadian team to win the NBA championship

Western Forest Products and union reach tentative agreement

USW Local 1-1937 membership still has to vote on the terms

Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

The man’s current condition is unknown

Most Read