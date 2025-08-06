RCMP looking into report of man punching and kicking dog in Nanaimo

Alleged incident happened last week on Selby Street

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in a case of a man alleged to have punched and kicked a dog.

In a press release, RCMP says the incident occurred July 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Selby Street where a man reportedly kicked and punched his German shepherd.

"The witness called out to the man, telling him to stop, and the man came towards the witness aggressively, demanding to see their phone," the press release stated. "The witness told the man they weren't recording the interaction, which helped de-escalate the situation. The man and the dog walked away, southbound on Selby."

A photo of the man and the dog was taken with the man described as having tanned skin, approximately 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, with dark hair in a ponytail and facial hair, a moustache and closely groomed beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark-coloured t-shirt and light-coloured shorts, and was carrying a skateboard. The dog is described as a German shepherd cross.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP's non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 25-23755.