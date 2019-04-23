RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey

The woman who was found floating face down in the waters off Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Caitlin Midori Bradley.

Mounties identified Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death and advance their ongoing investigation. The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

“Retracing Caitlin Bradley’s movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

READ MORE: Body fund at Gyro Beach

“At this point in the investigation, although the Caitlin’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Friends and family have mourned Bradley on social media as news of hear death filtered out around the city.

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin .. Thank you for everything .. I wish I had answered your last text,” said rapper ‘Lil Windex’, on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on another post.

Police have secured a portion of Gyro Beach in Kelowna. Witnesses on scene say a body was found. (Sydney Morton – Capital News)

Emergency personnel and investigators cleared from Kelowna’s Gyro Beach late Monday, and the area was once again re-opened to the general public.

It was just a day earlier when RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person, floating face down in the waters of Okanagan Lake just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Caitlin Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C.’s former health minister to seek federal Liberal nomination in Kamloops

Just Posted

Esquimalt requests public feedback as it plans for plastic bag ban

An online survey aims to gather information before the ban comes into effect in January 2020

Unattended cooking causes fire in Songhees Nation home

Two people treated for injuries, one transported to hospital Monday evening

Busy Tuesday for BC Ferries passengers

First sailings to and from Swartz Bay sold out

Rain with a high of 16 C for Tuesday

Plus your weekly forecast

Canada Women’s Rugby 7s Team land at home after series triumph

Next stop at Langford offers Olympic qualification

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Charities north of the Malahat can apply for grants $2,000 to $20,000

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits 170 kilometres west of Port Hardy

A tsunami is not expected.

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Man’s body found in popular Cowichan Valley hiking area

Police say death not suspicious after discovery in Stoney Hill area overlooking Saltspring Island

Most Read