RCMP looking to solve 20-year-old Peachland double murder

The double homicide happened on Victoria Street in 2004

West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in solving a 20-year-old double homicide that took place in Peachland.

Just before midnight on April 18, 2004, Dean Desimone, 31, and an unknown man entered a residence on Victoria Street and got into a shootout with 24-year-old Anthony Gorkoff. This incident resulted in the deaths of Desimone and Gorkoff.

“RCMP continues to investigate this incident and believes members of the public have critical information that can lead to identifying the unknown male suspect who entered the home in Peachland that night,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock, media relations officer.

Anyone with information about this file can contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference the file number 2004-16264. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.