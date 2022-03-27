RCMP make arrest a day after abduction attempt near Nanaimo park

A man suspected of attempted abduction was arrested less than 24 hours after the alleged incident near a north Nanaimo park.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release Saturday, March 26, reported that Bradley Dylan Boscariol has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and attempt to kidnap.

A woman had been walking near May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park on Thursday, March 24, when a stranger asked for directions, then allegedly attacked her with a blunt object. The woman was able to escape the attack and was able to provide an “excellent” description of the suspect vehicle, said police, which helped them focus their investigation.

Boscariol was arrested at about 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, with the co-operation of Ladysmith RCMP, the press release noted.

“Having an individual arrested for this incident and in police custody within 24 hours must be reassuring to the citizens of Nanaimo,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Our investigators would also like to extend their sincerest appreciation to the general public for their co-operation and assistance with this file, and to the very courageous and tough young lady who stood strong when faced with real adversity. In our books, she’s a rock star.”

RCMP continued their investigation Saturday, March 26, with searches of the suspect’s residence and vehicle. Boscariol remains in police custody and has a court appearance Monday, March 28.

“This incident outraged the community and our officers as well. The investigators were highly motivated to ensure justice was promptly carried out and that the person responsible was found and held accountable,” said O’Brien.

Police are asking for the public’s help with two aspects of the investigation. The woman reported seeing a black SUV with three male occupants drive slowly past her and turn onto Schook Road immediately before she was attacked. She also lost a brown leather backpack during the incident.

Anyone with information on the SUV or backpack is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-9074.

READ ALSO: Young woman gets away from attacker near north Nanaimo park



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMP