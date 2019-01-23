Men allegedly tied to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug busts

Nanaimo RCMP have made multiple arrests and seized drugs, weapons and cash following an investigation focusing on alleged Red Scorpions gang affiliates.

Between Dec. 15-18, the Nanaimo RCMP Projects Team executed six search warrants in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Richmond, resulting in the seizure of over 13 kilograms of dried cannabis, more than three kilograms of controlled substances believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, $93,000 in cash, passports, scales and cannabis oil, according a press release issued by the detachment.

Four men between the ages of 20 and 45 were arrested as a result. However, no one has been charged according to the release, which states that the investigation was conducted by Nanaimo RCMP with assistance from the Vancouver Police Department, Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island RCMP ERT and other agencies.

The seizures were the result of a Nanaimo RCMP Projects Team investigation into a home in the Linley Valley area that began months earlier.

In April, the projects team seized 10 ounces of “suspected” fentanyl, $35,000 cash currency and four firearms from the home, according to the release, which states that three men were charged with various drug trafficking offences following the seizures. Their cases are currently before the courts.

“This investigation was extremely complex and demanding as it involved multiple police agencies involved in the planning and co-ordination required to simultaneously and safely carry out these search warrants. The assistance from all of the partners was invaluable and they all remain committed to further investigative steps if required. Without their assistance, the Nanaimo Projects Team would not have been able to safely and effectively handle the search efforts in the Lower Mainland,” Sgt. Rob Christensen, who oversees the projects team, said in the release.

Names of the accused were not disclosed and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the release.

