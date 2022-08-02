(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP: Man arrested following complaint of break-and-enter, assault in Nanoose Bay

Police responded to complaint morning of July 30

A man was arrested after Oceanside RCMP received a complaint alleging a break-and-enter and sexual assault in the Nanoose Bay area.

Police responded to the complaint on the morning of July 30, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Stop signs reported stolen by vandals in Parksville

A 29-year-old man was reported to have broken into a residence at approximately 5:15 a.m. in the Morello Road area of Nanoose Bay and allegedly sexually assaulted a resident.

The man was located and arrested at approximately 11 a.m. He was subsequently released on bail and will appear in court in Nanaimo in September. No charges have been laid yet. A report to Crown Counsel will be prepared and submitted for charge consideration, Worth said.

Oceanside RCMP asks anyone with information about this incident who has not spoken with investigators to please contact the detachment at 250-248-6111, quoting file number 2022-7268.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPvancouverisland

Previous story
Greater Victoria firefighters deployed to Okanagan to aid in B.C. wildfire battle
Next story
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting near the highway in Nanaimo

Just Posted

The action on the water is the main focus, but there are plenty of other entertainment options available for attendees of the first ever Vancouver Island International Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 6 and 7 on the Gorge Waterway between the Bay Street bridge and Selkirk trestle bridge. (Photo courtesy V.I. International Dragon Boat Festival)
On the water and off, Island dragon boat festival offers something for everyone

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria’s 2021 crime severity highest among B.C.’s municipally policed communities

Central Saanich Fire Department’s Capt. Brennan Gummer and firefighter Ryan Vantreight were deployed on Monday, Aug. 1, with the department’s new tender truck to assist BC Wildfire Service efforts in the Okanagan. (Central Saanich Volunteer Firefighters Association/Facebook)
Greater Victoria firefighters deployed to Okanagan to aid in B.C. wildfire battle

Ontario-born singer-songwriter Sarah Smith performs this Thursday (Aug. 4) at Willows Park following her recent move from London, Ont., to Pender Island. (Photo by Conny Keifer)
Ontarian singer brings West Coast soul to Willows Park in Oak Bay

Pop-up banner image