RCMP: Man reportedly crashes through garage door, threatens Vancouver Island family

Police say suspect apprehended under Mental Health Act, taken to hospital

Police say a Nanoose Bay family is stunned after a man allegedly drove a car through their garage door before breaking into the attached home, where he reportedly threatened and assaulted a resident in the early morning hours of March 25.

Oceanside RCMP were dispatched to the home at approximately 1:40 a.m. and officers arrested a 32-year-old man who was still inside when police arrived, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

Based on his behaviour, the suspect was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to hospital, where he was admitted, Worth said.

A person in the home received minor injuries.

"This was a random incident, the residence and their occupants were not targeted and there is no ongoing risk to the public," Worth said in a statement to the PQB News. "Crimes of this nature are extremely rare in the Oceanside area and thanks to the quick, calm and descriptive call to 911, police were able to quickly intervene and arrest the suspect."

Police investigators are not seeking any further information from the public regarding this incident and to maintain the residents' privacy, the exact location of the incident will not be released, according to RCMP.

A report recommending charges has been submitted to Crown counsel. The suspect has not yet been charged and remains in hospital as of March 26.