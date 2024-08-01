RCMP: Man who died in Parksville crash was 25-year-old from Nanaimo

Two passengers were ejected from commercial vehicle in July 26 crash

Oceanside RCMP say the passenger who died in a single-vehicle crash near Parksville was a 25-year-old man from Nanaimo.

Two passengers were ejected from a commercial vehicle that crashed early in the morning on July 26, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

The driver and a second passenger were treated and released from hospital on the same day, Worth added.

Police said the driver, a 52-year-old Nanaimo resident, was issued a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention.

The initial investigation indicated the truck was travelling north, collided with the cement centre median and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway.

— NEWS Staff