RCMP: Major update coming next week in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

RCMP are no longer looking for information from the public in regards to a suspected hit-and-run incident Aug. 24 in Parksville that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP said he expects a major update regarding the case to be released next week.

At the moment, the RCMP are unable to say anything further about the case as they work to submit information to provincial prosecuting attorneys.

“We’re looking to put a package to Crown counsel. They’ve asked that I just remain tight-lipped until they have a chance to look over what we’ve got,” said Foreman.

A public memorial to the victim has been set up on Hirst Avenue at McMillan Street in Parksville.

The family of the victim has asked for privacy and for his name not to be released.

The last update from RCMP was involving a black Ford F-250 that left a parking lot near the Rod & Gun pub on Hirst Avenue. RCMP say they are ‘confident’ the vehicle was involved in the collision.

