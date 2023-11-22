RCMP offer advice for keeping gifts safe this holiday season

With online shopping and deliveries set to ramp up, so too is the risk of thieves stealing from doorsteps

The police are reminding residents to safeguard their gifts over the holidays.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, online shopping and gift deliveries are ramping up.

“It’s a convenient and easy way to cross the names off your list, but we want to remind the public that piles of unattended packages make an attractive target for thieves looking to do some holiday shopping of their own,” the RCMP said.

Police provide the following steps people can take to protect their holiday goodies:

• Install video cameras to deter thieves;

• Arrange for a delivery time when you are home;

• Utilize shipment tracking to receive updates as your items travel to their destination;

• Request a delivery notification. Once delivered, retrieve the item as soon as possible. The less time it is sitting unattended, the lower the risk of it being stolen;

• Can’t be at home? Have someone retrieve it for you;

• Have your package delivered to a post office or other pickup location;

• Add delivery instructions to leave items off the front step and out of sight at a rear or side door;

• If your package is stolen, file a report with the courier and notify police right away.

“Most delivery services offer tools that let you keep track of your packages as they make their way to you,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan media relations officer. “You can even arrange for safe delivery spots and receive immediate notifications when they’ve been delivered. These types of thefts are not exclusive to the holiday season and taking these steps year-round will reduce your risk of being victimized and having your items stolen.”

READ MORE: Covert operation catches prolific shoplifter in Kelowna

READ MORE: Air Canada rejects Brink’s claim after 400kg of gold swiped from airport