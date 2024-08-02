RCMP offer summer safety tips for Vancouver Island drivers

An average of 67 people injured annually on Island roads during B.C. Day long weekend

With the August long weekend approaching, the highways around Parksville Qualicum Beach will be extra busy and Oceanside RCMP have some tips to stay safe on the road.

Over the B.C. Day long weekend, on average, 67 people are injured in 306 crashes on Vancouver Island every year, according to ICBC data.

One major focus for the police traffic section is impaired driving, according to Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP.

“We see impaired driving every day, all times of the day — morning, day and night," he said. “If you’re going to drink, don’t drive. There’s lots of ways to get to where you need to get to. Phone a friend, call a cab and just don’t drive, it’s not worth it."

Oceanside RCMP took 79 impaired drivers off the road between Jan. 1 and July 31, Worth said, an uptick from the 72 impaired drivers caught in the same time period in 2023.

These incidents are as a result of drug or alcohol impairment and include 24 hour driving suspensions and immediate roadside prohibitions that range from from three to 90 days.

Impaired driving is being seen across all age groups in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, Worth added.

Another important way to stay safe on the roads is to stay off your phone or other devices while driving.

“It’s a factor in almost 6,000 police-reported injuries each year for crashes," Worth said. "You’re four times more likely to be in a crash if you’re on your phone."

A ticket for distracted driving results in a $368 fine and four driver penalty points.

Driver fatigue is also a major contributor to serious road accidents.

The number of people injured or killed each month in driver-fatigue related crashes is 58 per cent higher in July and August compared to the rest of the year, ICBC data shows.

Fatigue can slow reaction time, which can be deadly when driving at highway speeds.

To prevent driver fatigue, ICBC suggests considering how much sleep you’ve had before driving. When you know you’re fatigued, avoid driving altogether. Avoid driving at times when you’re normally sleeping. Get a good night’s sleep – ideally at least seven hours of good quality sleep. Understand the effects that any medication you are taking could have on your driving.

Watch out for animals such as deer on the roads. With more hours of daylight in the summer, the chances of coming across an animal on the road increase.

Worth recommends drivers keep an eye out for animals on the side of the road and to keep in mind corridors where you've seen wildlife previously.

Be extra careful at dawn, at dusk and during the night when animals are most likely to be on the road.

One very basic way to stay safe on the road this summer is to watch your vehicle's speed and stay within the posted limit.

Oceanside RCMP stopped a motorcyclist going 187 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on the highway near Bowser the morning of Aug. 1, according to Worth.

The driver was handed a $483 fine and the motorcycle will be impounded for seven days.