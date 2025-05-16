RCMP officer charged under Motor Vehicle Act after Ladysmith incident

Staff Sgt. Steven Perret to appear in Nanaimo court June 10

An officer with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment is facing a Motor Vehicle Act charge stemming from an incident in Ladysmith on June 1, 2024.

The BC Prosecution Service announced May 15 that Staff Sgt. Steven Michael Perret has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention under section 144(1)(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The charge relates to an alleged incident that occurred on June 1, 2024, when Perret was serving with the Vancouver Island District RCMP.

The charge was sworn in Nanaimo provincial court on May 15. Perret is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 10, 2025, at Nanaimo Law Courts.

According to the prosecution service, the charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the accused and all charges are reviewed in accordance with the prosecutions service's guidelines, including policies specific to allegations against peace officers.

The prosecution service said no further information will be released while the matter is before the court.