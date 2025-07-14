Mountie taken to hospital following crash that shut down Kelowna's Highway 97

Harvey will be closed for an undetermined amount of time

An RCMP vehicle was involved in a crash on Harvey Avenue at Bertram Street on July 14, 2025. An officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A crash involving an RCMP vehicle has shutdown Harvey Avenue westbound between Richter and Ellis Streets.

Cpl. Allison Konsmo confirmed, that an officer was injured in the collision and treated by paramedics on scene before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears more than one RCMP vehicle could have been involved in the crash, which happened at about 11:53 a.m. Monday (July 14) at Harvey Ave. and Bertram St.

It's unclear what caused the collision. Harvey will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while police conduct an investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

