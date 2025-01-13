RCMP officer on Vancouver Island faces sexual assault charges

Ladysmith RCMP constable charged with alleged sexual assault in Nanaimo and uttering threats in Victoria

An RCMP officer on Vancouver Island is facing charges of sexual assault and uttering threats.

According to provincial court records, Const. Jason Elias Sammoun has been charged with two counts of sexual assault under Section 272 of the criminal code, and one count of uttering threats.

The sexual assault charges stem from from two incidents that allegedly occurred in Nanaimo on April 1. The charge of uttering threats stems from an alleged incident in Victoria, also on April 1. The charges were laid Dec. 30.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, RCMP spokesperson, confirmed the constable is attached to the Ladysmith RCMP detachment.

“[He] is currently suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment,” Clark stated in an e-mail to the News Bulletin. “Immediately upon learning of the circumstances, a code of conduct investigation was initiated and remains ongoing.”

The RCMP is not releasing further details about the incidents that that led to the charges.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Jan. 30.