RCMP officer transferred out of Bella Bella after racist social media posts

The Heiltsuk Nation has been calling for the officer’s immediate suspension, removal

Heiltsuk Nation says an RCMP officer is being transferred out of the community following claims of him making racist comments and posts on social media.

“We want to thank our community for reporting the racist Facebook posts and for raising their voices against racism and calling for accountability,” Heiltsuk Nation elected Chief Marilyn Slett said Thursday in an emailed release.

The Nation says the officer will be leaving the community this weekend, “and from now until his departure, will not be working another shift in Bella Bella.”

RCMP shared the news with Heiltsuk joint leadership on Wednesday, the Nation says.

It comes less than a week after the Heiltsuk shared the posts on the officer’s personal account, and days after Heiltsuk members protested outside of the RCMP detachment in Bella Bella on May 24.

READ MORE: Heiltsuk Nation demands removal of Bella Bella RCMP officer

Hereditary Chief Hemas Harvey Humchitt said it’s unfortunate that the RCMP didn’t prevent the officer from serving in Bella Bella in the first place, “but our community’s voice is powerful and effective in pushing for change.”

The Nation had been calling for the officer’s immediate suspension and removal after community members discovered a series of racist selfies and captions online.

The social media posts – shared with media by Heiltsuk Nation – included one photo of the officer posing in front of the Union Jack in colonial regalia with the comment, “Now, whats [sic] to be done about these pesky natives stirring up trouble in the colonies…?” Another post included two selfies of him in a black afro with, with his hand raised in a fist, with the captions “Black and Proud” and “where’s my pick comb?”

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C. RCMP.

More to come.

– With files from Angie Mindus